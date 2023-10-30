Kano Assembly Approves Gov’s N4b Loan Request To Complete Hydroelectric Plant

Kano State House of Assembly has approved Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s request to access a loan of N4 billion from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the completion of Tiga and Challawa Hydro-electric power project. The approval followed the adoption of a motion moved by Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP- Dala), at plenary. Hussaini said the project, when completed, would help in reviving ailing industries in the state. The Speaker, Ismail Falgore, said the government had proved the necessity of the loan that would not cause any harm to the economy of the state. The loan was approved a few days after the House passed the N58 billion 2023 supplementary budget. Falgore said: “The governor said the soft loan would be used for the completion of the project aimed at boosting the economy of the state through reviving industries, irrigation farming and powering street lights around the city.” A 35 megawatts independent hydroelectricity plant was initiated and awarded in 2014 by former governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the cost of $1.6 million per megawatt (about N14 billion) to an Indian contractor. However, the two-year maximum scheduled time for completion of the project failed until 2017 when the new administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje came and reviewed it from 35 megawatts to 10 megawatts. Ganduje rewarded the project contract for another N10 billion through a loan from the CBN. In May 2018, Ganduje promised to commission the two independent power plants projects in October same year, a promise that never happened. Although Ganduje failed to match his words with action on two consecutive occasions when he promised to deliver the 10 megawatts hydropower plants (Tiga and Challawa), he rather approved another N95,578,680.67 for consultancy services rendered by Messrs MBS Engineering Consultancy Services for evacuation of energy from the plants in 2021. Meanwhile, in 2022, the state government, under the administration of Ganduje, again disclosed that the multi-billion power plant had been completed and would be commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2023. To buttress its assurance, the government said that the plant had commenced pre-trial and would fully transmit power to substations to power streetlights in the metropolis.

