Kebbi Govt. Approves New Board Members For Pilgrims Agency

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved new board members for the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA). Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made this known in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Monday. Idris said that the approval came in a statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida. He said the new 17-man board was made up of competent persons chosen from across the state. The board members are Faruku Yaro-Enabo, as Chairman with Malam Shuaibu S.-Fawa, Sheihk Sharif Jega, and Husaini Abubakar-Goro as members. It also has Alhaji Sani Zauro-Hukuma, Alhaji Ahmad Bala, Abubakar Muhammad-Tilli, Umar Dan-BK and Musa Dikko. It includes Hajiya Amina Garba-Majidadi, Kabiru Dan-Ankara, Abdulaziz Ubandoma-Yauri, Abubakar Zaki-Dantabuzuwa, and Hajiya Maryam Hassan-Kaoje. The rest are Hajiya Balkisu Muhammad-Aiki, Hajiya Sa'adatu Abubakar, and Yuhanazu Abubakar-Nasarawa. He said that the governor charged members to be diligent and fair to all manner of people in the discharge of their onerous responsibility.

