Kenya To End Visa Requirements For Nigerians, Other Africans By End Of 2023

Kenya President William Ruto has said his country will end visa requirements for Nigerians and all African visitors by the end of the year. President Ruto said this at an international conference in Congo Brazzaville, a report by the BBC said. Visa-free travel within the continent has been a goal of the African Union (AU) for the past decade. A 2022 AU-backed report has it that only Seychelles, The Gambia and Benin offer entry to all African citizens without a visa. In 2022, Kenya was ranked 31st on the index out of 54 states. “When people cannot travel, businesspeople cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel, we all become net losers,” Ruto said. “Let me say this: As Kenya, by the end of this year, no African will be required to have a visa to come to Kenya,” he said to loud cheers from the conference delegates. “Our children form this continent should not be locked in borders in Europe and also be locked in borders in Africa.” In 2016, the AU launched its African passport with the idea aimed at all African citizens to be able to travel throughout the continent without visas – but it is still not widely available. AU said it was due to concerns over security, smuggling and the impact on the local employment markets.

