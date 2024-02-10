Kenyan runner wins 2024 Lagos city marathon

Bernard Sang, a 32-year-old Kenyan runner, has secured victory in the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

He won after clocking 02:16:49, surpassing approximately 80 competitors in the 9th edition.

He claimed the $50,000 prize, while Simon Cheprot and Edwin Kiptoo, both Kenyans, secured second and third places, earning $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

The East Africans, notably the Kenyans, have consistently dominated this marathon, winning in 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2021.

Additionally, 25-year-old Ethiopian Kebene Chala emerged as the first woman to finish the race.

Shehu Muazu, the first Nigerian across the finish line, will be awarded a N1 million cash prize.

The 42km race, held between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., commenced at the National Stadium in Surulere and concluded at Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

The Lagos State Government, represented by Commissioner for Transportation Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, issued a traffic advisory ahead of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

“Motorists can equally go through Victoria Island to link Independence Bridge and CMS bridge to access Apongbon inwards Ijora-Olopa to Iddo and Oyingbo to connect Herbert Macaulay Road to continue their journeys.

“For Motorists trying to navigate the Third Mainland Bridge, the 3rd Mainland Bridge will not be available to Motorists from 12.00 tonight till the end of the marathon”, part of the statement read.