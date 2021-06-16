Kingmaker slumps, dies during selection of new Oba in Ondo

One of the kingmakers involved in the selection of a new Oba for Akunnu community in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Olorunda Agoyi alias Ewureni, has slumped and died.

The Nation reports that the Kingmaker’s death stalled the selection process of a new Oba.

The former monarch had died in 2019 but there was a delay in the selection of a new king because there were only two surviving kingmakers in the community instead of eight.

Late Agoyi was among the six kingmakers also known as Warrant Chiefs that were picked from six quarters in the community for the purpose of selecting a new Oba.

Narrating how Agoyi died, an elder of the community, Babatunde Oluwaseun, refuted claims that the late kingmaker was contesting to be an Oba and that he died during the consultation of the Ifa Oracle.

The elder said that Agoyi might have been killed through diabolical means because he refused to do the bidding of some persons in the community.

According to him, Agoyi slumped at a meeting, and efforts to revive him ended in futility.

“Mr. Agoyi was not a contestant to the obaship stool of Oluwade of Akunu. He was a retired staff of Ondo State SUBEB.

“He was a selected Warrant Chief in a selection process which was organized, supervised, and recorded by local government council officials and witnessed by government security agents.

“There was no form of divination at the venue of the meeting on the said day.

“It is unfortunate that the life of the selected kingmaker who was known to be a cool-headed man, humble, and respectful retiree was cut short in such a pitiable manner.

“It is our resolve that the seven ‘kingmakers’ should continue the process of selecting a new Oba for Akunnu since seven kingmakers out of eight kingmakers have formed a quorum,” the elder narrated.

