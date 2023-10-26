Kogi SDP Guber Candidate Ajaka Lauds Tinubu On Victory At Supreme Court

By Adamu Abuh, Abuja 26 October 2023 | 2:44 pm The Kogi Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the affirmation of his election on Thursday. In his congratulatory message, Ajaka said the apex court has indeed validated the mandate given to President Tinubu in it’s unanimous verdict, which dismissed all the issues… Murtala Yakub Ajaka The Kogi Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the affirmation of his election on Thursday. In his congratulatory message, Ajaka said the apex court has indeed validated the mandate given to President Tinubu in it’s unanimous verdict, which dismissed all the issues raised against his victory at the presidential election. “The mandate freely given to you by Nigerians has been affirmed and validated by the highest court in the land today. Congratulations, Your Excellency.” Ajaka said this in the message circulated by his spokesman, Mr Faruk Adejoh-Audu. He urged the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, to accept President Tinubu’s appeal for cooperation to move the country forward. “I equally commend the two leading runner up candidates for enriching our democracy and jurisprudence. They are indeed democrats, but they should accept the reality that all avenue for redress had been exhausted. “As patriots and statesmen, they must now rise above the discord of the elections to support Mr President in rescuing our country from its present challenges.” 43 mins ago The National chairman of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the supreme court decision which upheld the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election 1 hour ago The Kogi Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the affirmation of his election on Thursday. In his congratulatory message, Ajaka said the apex court has indeed validated the mandate given to President Tinubu in it’s unanimous verdict, which dismissed all the issues… 1 hour ago President Bola Tinubu’s ex-spokesman in the south east and former gubernatorial aspirant in Enugu state, Dr. Josef Onoh has asked Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi close ranks with President Tinubu to commence the process if healing Nigeria. Onoh’s urge is coming on heals of President Tinubu’s victory in the Supreme Court, which upheld… 1 hour ago The Senate on Thursday confirmed Musa Aliyu as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). 2 hours ago Former President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Supreme Court ruling dismissing the appeals by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. 2 hours ago President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed his victory at the Supreme Court and said that the judgment has put a stop to shenanigans. The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeals made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) challenging the victory… 3 hours ago The Forum of Former Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly has unanimously declared its support for the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Usman Ododo, ahead of the November 11 election in the state. 4 hours ago The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the election of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election. Tinubu’s election was challenged by his two major opponents – Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Atiku and Obi asked the court to declare each of them… 4 hours ago The Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed the appeal by former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, seeking to nullify the February 25, presidential election of President Bola Tinubu. In the notice of appeal, Atiku had urged the apex court to dismiss and set aside the September 6, judgement… 4 hours ago The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,115.32 recorded in August 2023 to N4,189.96 in September 2023. This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for September 2023 released on Thursday in Abuja. The report said the September 2023 price represented a 1.81…

Related