Kwara Governor Inspects New Medical Facilities At Ilorin General Hospital, Expresses Satisfaction With Standards

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday inspected the new medical facilities being put in place at the state General Hospital Ilorin and expressed satisfaction with the standards of the work done so far. The Governor was conducted on a tour of the facilities by the Executive Secretary State Hospital Management Board Dr AbdulRaheem Malik and the Chief Medical Director of the hospital Dr Ahmed Bola Abdulkadir. The new facilities include dental clinics, an eye care centre, a new intensive care unit, and some VIP patient rooms. Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq inspecting new dental clinics at Ilorin General Hospital Speaking after the tour, Governor AbdulRazaq said that the new facilities are part of the government’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services to the people of Kwara State. He also said that the government will continue to invest in the health sector to ensure that everyone has access to affordable and quality healthcare. “We have delivered several projects across different sectors for the use of the people. For us, it is not about commissioning. And we may, of course, commission some of these projects from time to time, and they are quite a few as you have seen in this hospital alone. Our priority is service delivery,” the Governor said. Governor AbdulRazaq also pledged that the government will give the same attention to the other General Hospitals at Offa, Omu-Aran, Kaiama, and other parts of the state. “From what I have seen so far, it is excellent. The standard is very good. I am impressed with what I have seen. We intend to build on this. We will also go to Offa, Omu-Aran and Kaiama and the likes, and make sure that they meet the standards,” he added. The renovation and modernization of the Ilorin General Hospital is part of the Kwara State government’s Healthcare Transformation Programme, which aims to improve the quality of healthcare services in the state. The programme also includes the construction of new hospitals and clinics, the provision of medical equipment, and the training of healthcare personnel. The new medical facilities at the Ilorin General Hospital are expected to be commissioned in the coming weeks.

Related