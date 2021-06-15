Lady escapes from kidnappers after being brutally stabbed, beaten in Lagos (Video)

The worrisome state of insecurity in the country has reached an all time high as a Nigerian lady simply identified as Teelove has sustained grave injuries after battling with armed kidnappers who tried to abduct her but luckily, she managed to get away.

Narrating the incidence, a lady simply known as Cammy on social media who is the victim’s friend said Teelove took Bolt, an E Hailing taxi on Sunday June 13th, 2021 to take her to Lekki area of Lagos.

“This happened to my friend @teelove.i ,On her way to lekki at 8pm, yesterday (13/06/2021) her @bolt_nigeria driver was double crossed. The rider was stabbed and they took my friend in their car (black Toyota Matrix).”

Cammy however didn’t say if the Bolt driver died from being stabbed.

Continuing, she said, “One of the kidnappers started pressing her breast inside the car telling the other one her breast is too small for what they need it for.

“Then she started dragging with them and they started stabbing her. But thank God she escaped via the car window.

“Please guys let’s be safe out there. This country has failed us. Going out and coming in safely is underrated. The government has failed us.”















Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

