Lagos CP orders immediate removal of DPO over extortion

The Lagos state commissioner of police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has taken swift action against the Okokomaiko divisional police officer (DPO), Emmanuel Edebagha for failing to supervise his officers properly.

The move came after some operatives of the police division in Okokomaiko region of the state were accused of forcefully extorting N101,000 from a phone dealer in Lagos state, falsely labeling him a fraudster.

This was made known by the state police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday, April 15.

He noted that CP Owohunwa ordered the immediate removal of the DPO and initiated disciplinary action against him and all officers implicated in the incident.

Hundeyin said that, “CP Idowu Owohunwa has ordered the immediate removal of DPO Okokomaiko for his lack of supervision of his men.

“CP Owohunwa has also ordered commencement of disciplinary action against him and all his indicted officers (who are already in the state headquarters).”