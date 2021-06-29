Lagos Govt. debunks viral report on new traffic offences, fines

The Lagos State Government has debunked an online post that went viral recently, suggesting that new traffic laws had been imposed and violating them was an offence that attracted a fine.

The government advised motorists to disregard the information in its entirety because it is false and did not originate from the Ministry of Transportation or Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

This development comes a few weeks after a list showing purported fines from a verified Facebook Page of Jack Obinyan went viral.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde and released on Monday, June 28, via the official Instagram handle of the state, authorities warned all road users to be wary of unscrupulous and faceless elements, who are out to scam unsuspecting Lagosians of their hard-earned money.

While noting that the existing Lagos State Traffic Laws are still in operation, he informed that interested Lagosians and the motoring public can access the State Traffic Laws on the Ministry of Transportation page, through the Lagos State website: www.lagosstate.gov.ng.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Laws of 2018 can also be accessed online, through a simple google search, to get acquainted with the various traffic offences and penalties existing in the State.

