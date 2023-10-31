Lagos Lottery Boss Extolls Sanwo-Olu For Achievement At IAGR

By Bertram Nwannekanma 31 October 2023 | 1:53 pm The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority (LDLGA), Mr. Bashir Abiola-Are, has applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his recent appointment as a trustee of the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR). Abiola-Are The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority (LDLGA), Mr. Bashir Abiola-Are, has applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his recent appointment as a trustee of the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR). Abiola-Are was recently appointed and announced as a member of the board of trustees of IAGR at its recent conference held in Botswana. The appointment was in recognition of the Lagos lottery boss expertise, experience and dedication to the proper regulation of gaming in line with global best practices. However, the Lagos lottery boss attributed his new achievement to the support giving him and his agency by Governor Sanwo-Olu . Recounting the gains of LSLGA’s participation at the just concluded IAGR in Bostwana, Abiola-Are stated that the strategic positioning of Lagos State by the governor resulted in the announcement of Lagos as the Africa headquarters of the International Gaming Standards Association. He also dedicated his latest elevation in gaming industry to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team at the LSLGA. He said: “If you have all the brilliant ideas in this world, without the support of your principal, in this case, Mr. Governor and a team of dedicated staff, your success will be limited. That is why I am very grateful to Governor Sanwo-Olu who supports our work in the gaming industry as an integral part of his THEMES Plus agenda. “We cannot quantify the gains of having Lagos as the Africa headquarters of the International Gaming Standards Association.” 2 mins ago Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, expressed concerns over the decision by President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to centralise the hearing of political cases related to the state house of assembly, national assembly, and governorship elections. 8 mins ago Ahead of the upcoming Governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states respectively, the Chairman, Senate Committee on electoral matters, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli has appealed to eligible voters never to submit themselves to be used by desperate politicians for electoral manipulations. These manipulations, the Senate committee chair, lamented, are capable of disrupting the entire electoral… 9 mins ago The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted a report on Tuesday suggesting its intention to redenominate the country’s legal tender, the naira. 11 mins ago The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, says with careful planning and execution, Nigeria can meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.8 million barrels per day. Akpabio spoke at the National Assembly Capacity Building Workshop organised by the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) and the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) on… 13 mins ago The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority (LDLGA), Mr. Bashir Abiola-Are, has applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his recent appointment as a trustee of the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR). 34 mins ago The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday called on the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to resolve their dispute. 1 hour ago The embattled governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are meeting in Abuja. Fubara and Wike are currently attending the meeting of the police council which is usually attended by the 36 state governors in Nigeria and the FCT minister. Wike and Fubara… 1 hour ago Nigerian singer Abdulazeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and his associate, Samson Eletu, popularly called Sam Larry, have filed a suit against the police and a Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun. 3 hours ago President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged officers and men of the police to eschew corruption and high-handedness in order to gain the trust and confidence of Nigerians. The President gave the charge today at the Conference and Retreat for Commissioners of Police and above at Owerri, Imo State. The president urged the IGP and his… 4 hours ago The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed the election victory of Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February. The three-member panel, in a judgment, upheld the judgment of the state’s election tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Sen. Abubakar Ohere…

