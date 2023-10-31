Lagos NMA Demands Better Deal For Medical Personnel 

By Silver Nwokoro 31 October 2023 | 1:35 am Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has deplored government’s poor disposition to shortage of doctors and dental practitioners in the state. Nigerian Medical Association Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has deplored government’s poor disposition to shortage of doctors and dental practitioners in the state. Its Chairman, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, who spoke in Lagos, equally lamented alleged poor working environment and non-provision of medical insurance amid increasing population. He accused government of shirking its primary duties to the health sector. Olowojebutu noted that many doctors died prematurely under cruel conditions. Citing a recent loss of a medical officer at a Lagos General Hospital, Dr Vwaere Diaso, to an elevator mishap, the NMA chief urged medical personnel to reject any attempt to contemptuously treat them like ‘experimental laboratory rats’. He said: “Truthfully, there is no better time to say enough is enough. Dr Diaso paid the supreme price of commitment and devotion, and we must make her death count for something – by spurring the government to make significant changes. Accountability is key. “We have a great chance to get it right in the health sector at this time, as fortune favours the bold. “However, we must be willing to stretch, leave our shells and leave no stone unturned. The change we seek is here, but we must be willing to take the roles of change agents, not onlookers.” 22 mins ago Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has deplored government’s poor disposition to shortage of doctors and dental practitioners in the state. 33 mins ago Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, and Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, have asked Nigerian leaders to help the indigents, and render lasting services in their lifetime. 36 mins ago Suspected gunmen have killed a female lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State, Dr. Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat, in her residence in the Gbaiko community of Bosso Local Council of Niger State. 39 mins ago It was nightmarish for Mrs. Helen Izekor, wife of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Staff, Augustine Izekor, who was electrocuted last Thursday, at Evbodia community in Oredo Local Council of Edo State. 40 mins ago Residents of Badagry at the weekend heaved a sigh of relief following Lagos State government’s plan to construct Yeponawa Bridge in the ancient city. 1 hour ago A former envoy to the Republic of Togo and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Sola Iji, stated at the weekend that with the validation of the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the last presidential election by the Supreme Court, it is now clearer for Tinubu to fully concentrate on governance and… 1 hour ago The recently held Launch24 Conference, hosted by Rare Magic Academy and convened by renowned photographer, Oluseyi Adegeye Magic, has left a resounding impact on the African photography community. The conference, which held October 25, at The Zone, Gbagada, Lagos was a beacon of inspiration, education, and empowerment for photographers across the continent. The Marketing and… 1 day ago Rescuers in Nigeria were searching for more than 70 people who went missing over the weekend after a boat loaded with local traders sank in a river in the country’s northeast, emergency officials said on Monday. 1 day ago The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, adjourned till November 13, 2023 the trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, for alleged internet fraud. 1 day ago Opposition parties in Kogi State have been dealt another major blow in Olamaboro LGA following the formal defection of a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Joseph Ameh Erico, from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

