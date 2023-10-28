Lagos Reopens Alaba International, Trade Fair Markets

By NAN 28 October 2023 | 1:34 pm Lagos State Government reopened Alaba International Market and some markets at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, on Saturday. Government shut the markets earlier because of improper waste management and other environmental infractions. Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said the markets were reopened after the environmental issues had been addressed. Wahab… Alaba International Markets Lagos State Government reopened Alaba International Market and some markets at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, on Saturday. Government shut the markets earlier because of improper waste management and other environmental infractions. Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said the markets were reopened after the environmental issues had been addressed. Wahab dismissed claims in some quarters that political motives were behind the closure of the markets and stressed that the step was taken to ensure clean and healthy environment around business facilities. “I state emphatically that the closure of those markets had no ethnic or political motives as it was done to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability for the good of all residents. “The decision to reopen the markets followed rigorous assessment and implementation of stringent environmental standards. “These standards were set to guarantee that businesses in the state operate in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment and the well-being of the people,’’ Wahab said. He reiterated the significance of maintaining harmonious balance between commerce and environmental health. He said the enforcement would be continuous as government would not hesitate to seal any market or corporate facility found wanting. Commenting on the reopening of the markets, Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said it worked with market officials to ensure the attainment of environmental standards. He said it was important for markets to operate in a manner that was economically viable and environmentally responsible. "We have standards that each market in the state has to comply with to make our business environment clean and healthy for buyers and sellers. "These include proper waste management, zero tolerance for open burning of waste and zero tolerance for dumping of wastes in the drainage channels. We'll deliver en bloc for Ododo – Ebira indigenes promise . We've put final nail on opposition's aspirations – Audu, Campaign DG . Ododo is competence personified, best man for the job – Gov Bello The people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Saturday, trooped out, massively, from all corners of the zone to… Wahab… 

