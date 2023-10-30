Lagos Reopens Alaba Rago Market After Sanitation Compliance

By Jimisayo Opanuga 30 October 2023 | 9:47 am The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba Rago Market in Ojo, following its closure last week for various environmental infractions. The major entrance into the market The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba Rago Market in Ojo, following its closure last week for various environmental infractions. The market was reopened after meeting set sanitation compliance conditions, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said in a statement on Monday. Wahab said the state government has reopened Alaba Rago Market after it was sealed for gross environmental infractions and negligence. The commissioner appealed to other markets to take the issue of cleanliness seriously and make the state cleaner and livable for all. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enforcing environmental standards across the state, emphasising that the reopening of Alaba Rago Market should serve as a clarion call to all market stakeholders to place premium value on cleanliness and sanitation. The Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Muyiwa Gbadegesin, noted the importance of collaborative efforts between market authorities, traders, and relevant government agencies in maintaining a clean and healthy market environment. Gbadegesin said that the reopening of the market should not be misconstrued as leniency towards environmental infractions, as the zero-tolerance policy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is still in effect, adding that markets play an important role in achieving environmental sustainability across the state. 4 mins ago Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has said that his administration initiated measures to cut down the cost of governance to the barest minimum and save money. 13 mins ago The Police command in Ogun says it has arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government. 14 mins ago The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba Rago Market in Ojo, following its closure last week for various environmental infractions. 41 mins ago The Police command in Niger has confirmed the killing of Dr Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, by a suspected assailant. 47 mins ago A fresh crisis has erupted in the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state governor, Sim Fubara. 1 hour ago The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would begin protests in Imo State from Nov. 1. over alleged violations and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the State government. 2 hours ago A financial expert, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad, has harnessing the potentials of Nigeria’s commodities ecosystem was a potent way forward in the country’s quest for sustainable economic renaissance. According to him, despite Nigeria’s tepid economic growth which has plunged millions of people into the clutches of poverty, the nation’s anticipated average growth rate of 3.4 per… 2 hours ago The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is taking all the necessary steps to alleviate the pains and cushion the impact of the foundational reforms being carried out. 4 hours ago Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit… 4 hours ago Methodists Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Blessing, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos is set to celebrate its 70th year of its existence as a church. This was announced by the 70th anniversary team of the church in a statement made available to The Guardian. The statement reads: “To celebrate the glory of God on its Church and…

