Lagos Resumes Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Lekki

By Guardian Editor 27 October 2023 | 6:33 am The Lagos State government yesterday resumed the demolition of illegal structures built on canals and drainage setbacks at the Ikota drainage channel in Lekki. A demolished building in Lekki. The Lagos State government yesterday resumed the demolition of illegal structures built on canals and drainage setbacks at the Ikota drainage channel in Lekki. This was revealed in a post on X (Twitter) by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, Kunle Adeshina. He wrote: “LASG resumed the removal of structures on the drainage setback of Lekki 2-Ikota channel to totally reclaim the setback. The state government in its bid to stop the perennial flooding witnessed in the area on October 14 began the demolition of houses built on the drainage channel. The exercise has seen many residents homeless after their properties were demolished. The state government added that it will not be compensating the owners of the demolished structures because they were duly informed that their houses were obstructing the free flow of rainwater into the drainage systems. 5 mins ago The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Friday to Sunday. 11 mins ago No fewer than 20 people sustained various degrees of injuries following a tanker explosion at a petrol station in the Rigasa area of Kaduna. 1 hour ago The Lagos State government yesterday resumed the demolition of illegal structures built on canals and drainage setbacks at the Ikota drainage channel in Lekki. 1 hour ago A joint committee of the House of Representatives has invited controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as parts of moves to secure proper compensation and royalties for the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a. MohBad. The joint committee, comprising the committees on Youth, Justice and Legislative Compliance, in a letter yesterday, asked… 1 hour ago United States, through its U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), has prioritised climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation in Africa, expecting 28 delegates from 13 African countries. The USTDA Director, Enoh Titilayo Ebong, in a statement, at the Foreign Press Centre (FPC), yesterday, said 28 African delegates from 13 countries would converge on Los Angeles and… 1 hour ago IHS Holding Limited has announced a one-year partnership with Limitless Space Institute (LSI) to broaden access space education. Through the collaboration, 20 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) educators from Brazil and Nigeria are to be invited for a 12-month Limitless Global Educator Programme for a curated space education curriculum. Delivered by experts from the… 1 hour ago Amid scarcity of cooking gas in Nigeria, the Federal Government, yesterday, hinted of a new tariff that would encourage availability. Currently, there are indications that multi-billion dollar gas-related projects being planned are struggling with stocks. The Nigeria LNG Limited, had earlier this month, disclosed that its productivity was down by almost 50 oil production. A… 1 hour ago Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has said that the proliferation of sub-standard and falsified medicines pose danger to public health and economic growth. Speaking at the 23rd NECCI PR Roundtable in Lagos yesterday, she said illicit sales and distribution of sub-standard and falsified medicines were threatening the… 1 hour ago There are concerns over the current state of the downstream sector, as operators confirm that the ongoing foreign exchange crisis and difficulties within the local distribution channel are causing a surge in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol . Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics, Jude Nwaulune, disclosed that the estimated… 2 hours ago The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) has celebrated its three-decade anniversary, drawing professionals, policymakers and leaders across the federation. President and Chairman of Governing Council, Andy Ojei, traced the institute’s roots to its visionary inception in 1992 as Institute of Credit Administration (ICA) before evolving into a non-profit professional organisation. He added that in…

Related