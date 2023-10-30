Lagos Speaker Congratulates Akinlolu On 80th Birthday

By Shakirah Adunola 30 October 2023 | 5:26 am Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Oba Rilwanu Akiolu as a blessing to Lagos Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Oba Rilwanu Akiolu as a blessing to Lagos. Obasa gave the description in a congratulatory message to mark the traditional ruler’s 80th birthday, yesterday. Praising Akiolu for his contributions to the advancement of Lagos and its cultural institution, Obasa said the monarch had made indelible footprints in the history of the state, having constantly stood for its peace and growth. The Speaker, who extolled the contributions of the king as the permanent chairman of the state Council of Obas and Chiefs, further appreciated him for his guidance, advice and love. “It gives me immense joy to honour a monarch, whose reign as the Oba of Lagos has been characterised by unwavering dedication and compassion for his people. “Your guidance and leadership have propelled the political class and our dear state to greater heights, fostering progress, unity and prosperity. “Your wisdom and wise counselling have touched countless lives, inspiring generations to strive for excellence and embrace the values of tradition and progress.” The Speaker prayed for more strength and wisdom for the monarch to continue to use his wealth of experience and passion for peace and to support the goal of sustaining the enviable position of Lagos in Nigeria. 9 mins ago A financial expert, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad, has harnessing the potentials of Nigeria’s commodities ecosystem was a potent way forward in the country’s quest for sustainable economic renaissance. According to him, despite Nigeria’s tepid economic growth which has plunged millions of people into the clutches of poverty, the nation’s anticipated average growth rate of 3.4 per… 52 mins ago The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is taking all the necessary steps to alleviate the pains and cushion the impact of the foundational reforms being carried out. 2 hours ago Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit… 2 hours ago Methodists Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Blessing, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos is set to celebrate its 70th year of its existence as a church. This was announced by the 70th anniversary team of the church in a statement made available to The Guardian. The statement reads: “To celebrate the glory of God on its Church and… 2 hours ago Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Oba Rilwanu Akiolu as a blessing to Lagos 2 hours ago Senate has approved that a Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State be established with a mission to address knowledge deficit in the fields of technology and environmental sciences. The red chamber gave its approval after a bill seeking the establishment of the new tertiary institution was extensively debated and unanimously… 2 hours ago Rotary Club of Falomo in Lagos State has empowered 30 members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) with a N1.5m credit scheme to boost their petty businesses. This is the third in the series in the last three years as the club had, in 2022, given N1m to 20 beneficiaries to enhance their businesses.… 2 hours ago Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said the government needs to import construction equipment worth €1.2m to effectively rehabilitate works on the Eko Bridge in Lagos State. Umahi disclosed this during a working visit to Third Mainland, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu bridges areas of the state alongside some directors and contractors. In… 3 hours ago Acting chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has solicited the support of Chief Imam of Lagos, Fadilat Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin, on advancing growth and development of Hajj in the country. 3 hours ago With a few days to deadline by Ikeja Electric (IE) Distribution Company (DisCo), customers are under pressure to upgrade their Standard Transfer Specification (STS) pre-paid meters. The upgrade is expected to forestall inability to load energy tokens from November 1, 2023, when the DisCo kicks off its Token Identifier (TID) rollover. Recall that only IE…

Related