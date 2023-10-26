LASTMA Impounds Over 100 Vehicles For Illegal Parking On Bridges

The Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have impounded over 100 private/commercial vehicles for operating illegal parking/garages on bridges across the state. The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who led the enforcement operations, confirmed that the impounded vehicles were contravened at Ejalonibu, Obalende, Apongbon Ebute-Ero, and Idumota (Cater) bridges on Lagos Island. Giwa said that the exercise was carried out following the expiration of a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ issued to motorists/commercial bus drivers to vacate all illegal parking/garages on top bridges. He also stated that the enforcement operations were aimed at removing every infraction impeding the free flow of traffic on bridges. The Special Adviser added that it was nauseating to see those private/commercial bus drivers create a public nuisance by operating illegal parking/garages on bridges, causing avoidable traffic gridlock and inconveniencing other motorists and road users. According to him, “the enforcement operations would be a continuous exercise until zero tolerance for the activities of these commercial bus drivers operating illegal parking/garages on top bridges is achieved in line with the ‘Theme+’ agenda of the present administration”. “We would continue to ensure the free flow of traffic movement by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn private/commercial bus drivers.” He maintained that the activities of these recalcitrant commercial bus drivers are contrary to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018. Giwa, however, disclosed that all these contravened vehicles (private/commercial) would be immediately charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.

