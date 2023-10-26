LASTMA impounds over 100 vehicles for parking illegally on Lagos bridges

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, have impounded over 100 vehicles for parking illegally on some of the bridges in the state.

The vehicles included private and commercial vehicles, as they were impounded after the seven-day ‘Vacation Order’ issued on Monday, October 16, to motorists expired.

Motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, had earlier been warned to stop parking on bridges in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, leading the enforcement operation, said the exercise was aimed at total removal of impediments on all bridges in the state to aid free flow of traffic.

Giwa, while stressing the need for enforcing law against illegal parking, stated that the activities of recalcitrant private vehicle owners and commercial bus drivers are contrary to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Some vehicles were impounded on bridges at Ejalonibu, Obalende, Apongbon Ebute-Ero, and Idumota (Cater) bridges on Lagos Island during the operation.

Giwa expressed his reservations on the attitude of defaulters, noting that the menace and the cost of such act on the public could be overbearing as it could result in accident, avoidable gridlock and other inconveniences to other motorists and road users.

l“The enforcement operations would be a continuous exercise. We have zero tolerance for the activities of the commercial bus drivers operating illegal parks and garages on top of bridges.

“We would continue to ensure free flow of traffic by scaling up enforcement and by clamping down on recalcitrant private and commercial bus drivers. All the impounded vehicles would be immediately charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for appropriate legal action,” the Special Adviser said.