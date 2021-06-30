Lawmaker killed shortly after welcoming Gov. Matawalle to APC in Zamfara

Shortly after welcoming Gov. Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, a member representing Shinkafi constituency in the State House of Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad, has been killed by suspected bandits.

Hon. Ahmad, according to Channels TV, was killed on Tuesday night while on his way to Kano after attending the rally to welcome Mr. Matawalle and members of the State House of Assembly to the ruling APC.

Confirming the development, the Director-General of Media and Publicity in the Zamfara State House of Assembly Mustapha Jafaru, noted that the late lawmaker will be buried on Wednesday morning in line with Islamic tradition.

Until his death, Ahmad was the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Budget.

Zamfara, a state in North-West Nigeria, has been faced with the challenge of banditry, a development that has led to the loss of thousands of lives, spending of huge sums on ransoms and displacement of millions from their dwelling places.

Meanwhile, Mr Mai Mala Buni, the National caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), announced the dissolution of the Zamfara APC executive council from wards, local government to state level.

According to Buni, Matawalle would remain the leader of the party in the state and the party exco stands dissolved, urging all stakeholders to support the governor in delivering good governance.

