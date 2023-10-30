Lawmakers loyal to Fubara elect new Speaker, Edison Ehie amid plans by state assembly to impeach governor

Some lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara have elected Edison Ehie as the new Speaker.

Recall that Ehie was removed as the House Leader on Monday, October 30, by majority of the state’s House lawmakers.

But the sacked House leader, at the Government House in Port Harcourt later said that 26 members of the House sat and elected him Speaker.

He said, “As you can see, the House just rose from plenary and with all humility I must thank my colleagues, 26 Assembly members who have just elected me as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

“My commitment to Rivers people is that I will be fair and just to all and sundry. And I will ensure that the rule of law takes its course.

“I will not betray my colleagues, I will not betray Rivers people and I will not betray my constituents.”

In the wake of this development, all the 23 LGA Chairmen of Rivers State have also been sacked by the House of Assembly headed by the New Speaker.

However, Ehie has promised to ensure the independence of the assembly, as well as ensure mutual respect with the judiciary and the executive arm of government.

He added, “The honourable members that have been suspended will also be given a fair hearing.

“The House Committee on Information will publish their names and the House urged the House Committee on Petitions to give them a fair hearing.

“The House has also adjourned sine die because the Parliamentary Association has served us a notice of indefinite strike from Abuja. So we can’t sit again.

“Any sitting after now will not hold water because an official notice has been received.

“I tell people, if you have any grievances, approach the court. That is the resolution of the House.”