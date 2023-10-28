Lewiston shooting: Maine lifts shelter-in-place order

Officials in the northeastern US state of Maine have lifted a shelter-in-place order, after a shooting in Lewiston left 18 people dead.

The decision comes as the search for the suspect continues and authorities execute search warrants on possible hiding locations.

State Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck named all 18 victims of the mass shooting at a news conference. All of the victims’ families have been notified, officials said.

Sauschuck read the names aloud at the conference. Photos of those slain were posted on a board behind him and the reading was followed by a moment of silence.

A spokesperson for the state medical examiner’s office said the victims ranged in age from 14 to 76.

At least 18 killed in latest US mass shooting

Manhunt still underway nearly two days after shooting rampage The shooter remains at large after nearly two days, as authorities, including dozens of FBI agents, scoured the woods and waterways in central and southern Maine.

Law enforcement officials gave no indication that they have any leads on the gunman, named Robert C.

Authorities also scrutinized a possible suicide note found at the shooter’s home that was addressed to his son, officials said. The note didn’t provide any specific motive for the shooting, they added.

Neighbors told investigators that the shooter’s family lived in the area, in a town called Bowdoin, for generation and various members of the family own hundreds of acres in the area.

36th mass shooting this year The shooting marked the country’s 36th mass killing this year, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press news agency along with others.

So far this year, the US has witnessed the second-highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year. Only 2019 had more mass killings, according to the database.

US President Joe Biden said the nation was once again “in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting.”

He reiterated calls for a renewed assault weapons ban and stricter rules on gun sales measures that need to pass Congress.

Editor’s note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing the full names of alleged criminals.

rm, rmt/wd (AP, Reuters)