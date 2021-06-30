LG Introduces Stabilizer Free, Auto Restart Feature & Non Plumbing on Refrigerator and Washing Machine LG pushes smart home appliances to another dimension with stabilizer free , auto restart & non plumbing YAOUNDE, Cameroon, 30 June 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- To advance the functionality of today’s home appliances to a whole new level, LG Electronics is […]

The post LG Introduces Smart Features for Refrigerators and Washing Machines appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.