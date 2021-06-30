South West

LG Introduces Smart Features for Refrigerators and Washing Machines

adminBy 11 views
0
lg-introduces-smart-features-for-refrigerators-and-washing-machines

LG Introduces Stabilizer Free, Auto Restart Feature & Non Plumbing on Refrigerator and Washing Machine  LG pushes smart home appliances to another dimension with stabilizer free , auto restart & non plumbing  YAOUNDE, Cameroon, 30 June 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- To advance the functionality of today’s home appliances to a whole new level, LG Electronics is […]

The post LG Introduces Smart Features for Refrigerators and Washing Machines appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Bill Cosby to walk free after court overturns sex assault conviction

Previous article

Gates Foundation Commits $2.1 Billion to Advance Gender Equality Globally

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

More in South West