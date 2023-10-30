Lionel Messi, Aitana Bonmatí Win 2023 Ballon D’Or Awards

30 October 2023 | 9:50 pm Lionel Messi has been named the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, taking home the award as the best football player of the season for a record-extending eighth time. The 36-year-old Argentine forward led his country to their first World Cup title since 1986, claiming the Golden Ball award at the tournament in Qatar. He also won… Ballon d’Or 2023 award winners, Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati. Composite: AFP Lionel Messi has been named the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, taking home the award as the best football player of the season for a record-extending eighth time. The 36-year-old Argentine forward led his country to their first World Cup title since 1986, claiming the Golden Ball award at the tournament in Qatar. He also won the French title with Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Inter Miami in the summer. In August, he helped his new team to their first ever title as they clinched the Leagues Cup. Aitana Bonmatí has won the 2023 Ballon d’Or Féminin award, succeeding her Barcelona and international teammate Alexia Putellas, who won the prize in 2021 and 2022. The 25-year-old Spanish midfielder led Spain to their maiden Women’s World Cup title in Australia and New Zealand, winning the Golden Ball award at the tournament. She also helped her club to win La Liga and a second Champions League title, earning her the UEFA Player of the Season award in August. Messi and Bonmatí were presented with their awards at a star-studded ceremony in Paris on Monday (30 October). Messi’s victory extends his record as the most successful player in Ballon d’Or history. He has now won the award more times than any other player, both male and female. Bonmatí’s victory is a landmark moment for Spanish women’s football. She is the first Spanish player to win the Ballon d’Or Féminin award, and her victory comes at a time when the sport is enjoying a surge in popularity in the country. The Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious awards in football, and Messi and Bonmatí are worthy winners of the 2023 awards. More details to follow… Sport 2 hours ago Lionel Messi has been named the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, taking home the award as the best football player of the season for a record-extending eighth time. The 36-year-old Argentine forward led his country to their first World Cup title since 1986, claiming the Golden Ball award at the tournament in Qatar. He also won… 8 hours ago FIFA on Monday imposed a three-year ban on former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales after his forced kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso shocked the world of football. 8 hours ago The Board of Trustees of the Sports Performance Reward Fund (SPRF), has set ten billion naira reward for sportsmen and women who win at the Olympics, Commonwealth, and others World Championships. 15 hours ago Manchester City once feared a trip to Old Trafford but painted the town blue once more with a 3-0 victory over a demoralised United on Sunday to reassert their dominance. 18 hours ago If there is one player who deserves to be crowned the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, it is Lionel Messi. To back up the argument, here are four reasons why he should win. 19 hours ago The 2023 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony is around the corner, with some of the world’s best footballers among the nominees to succeed 2022 winner, Karim Benzema in lifting the Golden Ball at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on October 30. The shortlist for the 2023 prize has been announced with Manchester City’s goal… 19 hours ago The 2023 Ballon d’Or, the 67th edition, will take place on October 30 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris in France. 19 hours ago It wasn’t a surprise to find Manchester City forward, Julian Alvarez’s name among the nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards when the list was announced on September 6. 20 hours ago Sports Development Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has described the Sports Performance Reward Fund (SPRF) as a well-packaged project worthy of commendation. According to the minister, SPRF, which is meant to reward excellent performances at international competitions, would motivate athletes and their coaches to work harder, knowing that they would be rewarded for every honour… 20 hours ago .It’s Bayelsa Queens versus Delta Queens In what sports enthusiasts have described as renewed rivalry, Edo Queens will today meet Remo Stars Ladies in the opening semifinal of the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT). The match will hold at the Western Boys Mini Stadia, Ikpoba-Okha Council of Edo State from 4.00 p.m. At…

