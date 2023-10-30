Liya, first lady of Davido’s DMW, dumps record label

Abdulsalam Suliyat Modasola aka Liya, the first lady signed on Davido Music Worldwide, DMW, has exited the record label.

DMW is owned by music super star, David Adeleke aka Davido.

Liya whose stage name was picked out of her middle name Suliyat and who was fondly referred to as the first lady of DMW before her exit is finally sharing her reason for suddenly exiting the record label.

Liya said that despite releasing notable tracks like Lakiriboto and Melo during her time with DMW, she felt that her career wasn’t given the attention it deserved.

This perception led her to make the difficult decision of parting ways with the label.

She expressed the need to start afresh and carve her own musical path in a different direction.

Despite leaving DMW, Liya still reiterated her admiration for the label’s current roster of artists and their endeavors.

She emphasised her continued support for DMW and its new talents, wishing them well in their musical pursuits.

Liya came into the music scene in 2020 after she was introduced to the public through Davido’s tweet, five hours after their meeting in the club through singer and inlaw to Davido, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh aka Peruzzi.

in 2020, Davido officially signed Liya, as the first female artist under DMW. With the release of her first single, Melo under DMW shortly after signing a record deal with the label in 2020, the music video for the single was released in December 2020 and it featured Davido. It was directed by Dammy Twitch for DMW.

Liya released several other singles and an extended play, Alari before her exit.

Liya describes her music genre as Afro-Fusion, consisting of a variety of influences.