LUTH Week: CMD Assures Staff Of FG’s Commendation

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, has assured members of staff that the Federal Government was aware of their dedication to work and service. Adeyemo gave the assurance on Friday during the grand finale of the LUTH Week 2023 with the theme: “Leadership and Visioning for Future”. The CMD said that the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, openly acknowledged all members of staff on behalf of the Minister of Health, when he visited the hospital on Thursday. “The Minister is aware of what the members of staff have contributed and what they are contributing currently. “This yearly programme is to celebrate, have direct contact with members of staff, share in the visions of the government and let the members of staff know that government has not forgotten them,” he said. Also speaking, the Head of Nursing Department, LUTH, Mrs Olajumoke Akinola, said that the LUTH Week was an avenue to celebrate different cultures in Nigeria, alongside every member of staff. “You have worked hard, rendered services to humanity and one day will not be too much to celebrate, encourage and motivate all of you/us.” She encouraged all members of staff to serve humanity with humility, as well as doe more to uphold the goals of the institution. The Head of Administration, LUTH, Dr Babajide Grillo, said that the theme for the LUTH Week hinged on right leadership because “when you have the right leadership, your team will do well”. According to Grillo, who was represented by the Head, Corporate Services, LUTH, Ms Omolola Fakeye, a leader provides the roadmap, guidance and leads the way while others follow. He said that when the right leadership was in place, the followers knew the direction to go. “A leader makes all to fulfil the visions and objectives of an organisation,” he said.

