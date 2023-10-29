Madrid’s Tchouameni Set To Miss Two Months With Foot Fracture

By AFP 29 October 2023 | 11:13 am Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could miss up to two months with a foot fracture, Spanish reports said Sunday. MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 15: Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid CF reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Elche CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could miss up to two months with a foot fracture, Spanish reports said Sunday. The France international presumably sustained the injury during La Liga leaders Madrid’s 2-1 Clasico win at Barcelona on Saturday, although he was not substituted during the game. Madrid did not specify the length of Tchouameni’s expected absence in a statement Sunday but said he has suffered “an incomplete stress fracture in the second metatarsal of his left foot”. Tchouameni’s absence will allow his compatriot Eduardo Camavinga more chances to play in midfield. Madrid currently have goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao out long-term. Tchouameni is expected to miss the rest of Los Blancos’ Champions League group stage campaign but could return before the Spanish Super Cup in January. Sport 1 hour ago France’s Celine Boutier converted a birdie on the ninth playoff hole to seal a dramatic, rain-filled inaugural Maybank Championship title on Sunday after besting Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul in Kuala Lumpur. 2 hours ago Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could miss up to two months with a foot fracture, Spanish reports said Sunday. 3 hours ago Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan- Enoh has called on public servants to imbibe the culture of physical fitness so as to ensure a more productive and healthy nation. 6 hours ago The mother of Liverpool’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz was rescued from kidnappers on Saturday but a search remains on for his father, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday. 6 hours ago Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the eighth Ballon d’Or of his remarkable career when this year’s ceremony to crown the planet’s best footballer takes place in Paris on Monday, while Spain’s World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to take the women’s prize. 9 hours ago Defending champions, FC Robo, were yesterday booted out of the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) by emerging force in women’s football, Remo Stars Ladies of Ikenne. 9 hours ago Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, will not be in charge of the women’s national team when they meet Ethiopia’s Lucy in the decisive leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier in Abuja this week. 9 hours ago President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, has urged the Federal Government to support the committee’s efforts at ensuring many of the country’s athletes qualify for next year’s Olympic Games billed for Paris, France. 10 hours ago World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beat mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision after their boxing bout went the distance in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. 10 hours ago In the heart of Ajegunle, Lagos, lies a sprawling sports edifice, as modern and equipped as any existing anywhere in the world.

