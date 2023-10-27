Maine mass shooting: Manhunt underway for gunman

A manhunt for a gunman is underway in the US state of Maine, as authorities searched forests and waterways after at least 18 people were killed in a mass shooting in a town in the state.

The suspect, identified as Robert C, opened fire on a bar and bowling alley in a small town called Lewiston on Wednesday evening.

Police have circulated photos of a bearded man in a brown hooded sweatshirt and jeans at one of the crime scenes with a rifle raised to his shoulders.

The shooting wounded at least 13, who were being treated at a hospital.

Schools, doctors’ offices, and grocery stores were closed in the town of 38,000 people. People stayed behind locked doors in cities as far away as 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the crime scene.

Senator Susan Collins said 80 FBI officers were in Maine looking for the gunman along with numerous other federal, state, and local police.

The Canada Border Services Agency issued an “armed and dangerous” alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-US border.

Maine is the easternmost US state, situated in the northeastern part of the country, bordering Canada.

Stephen King, Patrick Dempsey share condolences Maine native and author Stephen King called the shooting “madness,” while actor Patrick Dempsey, who comes from Lewiston, shared condolences.

“I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine,” Dempsey said in an Instagram post.

President Joe Biden ordered all US flags to be flown at half-staff.

Police have not said if they have seen the gunman since the shootings and have also not said what weapon or weapons he used.

The US has recorded more than 500 mass shooting incidents in 2023 according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-governmental organization.

Editor’s note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing the full names of alleged criminals.

rm/rc (AP, Reuters)