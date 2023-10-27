Makinde Presents 30 Vehicles To Security Agencies In Oyo

The Oyo Government on Thursday handed over another 30 operational vehicles to security agencies so as to help them more in securing lives and properties in the state. The deputy governor of Oyo, Barr. Bayo Lawal, while presenting the vehicles on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, said it was part of their effort to strengthen the state’s security architecture. Lawal added that the vehicles were in fulfilment of some of the promises Makinde had made prior to the 2023 general election, which took place in February and March. “I like to say this is a promise kept. In the buildup to the 2023 general election, the governor made a promise that the security apparatus in the state will be fortified in a way that even criminals will hesitate to come into the state,” he said. “While commissioning the rebuilt Ojoo Police Station, the governor delivered around 75 units of vehicles to be distributed to various Divisional Police Headquarters in Oyo State. We were all witnesses to the epoch-making event. “Today, in fulfillment of further promises, the governor made a commitment to give the balance of the vehicles to the Divisional Police Headquarters and we thank God this morning that the promise is being kept. “At the close of our security meeting yesterday, the governor said we should hand over the vehicles for the purpose of maintaining security in Oyo State. They must be utilised mainly for the purpose of security maintenance.” He also explained that, all together, the Oyo government is giving out 30 units of security vehicles for the purpose of maintaining peace and security in the state. The deputy governor further expressed belief that with all the effort being put in place, criminals will look elsewhere to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

