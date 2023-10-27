Male Menopause Starts At What Age? Signs And What To Do

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 27 October 2023 | 1:10 pm Male menopause, also known as andropause, usually starts at age that varies, depending on the individual but what are the signs, and what should you do? Although when testosterone decreases in men aged 50 or older. It can lead to fatigue, mood swings, and other symptoms, and it may affect fertility. Age-related testosterone issues, often… Male menopause, also known as andropause, usually starts at age that varies, depending on the individual but what are the signs, and what should you do? Although when testosterone decreases in men aged 50 or older. It can lead to fatigue, mood swings, and other symptoms, and it may affect fertility. Age-related testosterone issues, often associated with “male menopause,” can show up in men as early as their 30s, but they are most commonly noticed in the late 40s to early 50s. Unlike women, there’s no specific age or definite point when this occurs in men. This is different from women’s menopause and doesn’t involve the menstrual cycle. Not all men experience it, and it doesn’t shut down reproductive organs, but it can lead to sexual problems. What are the signs of Menopause in Men Signs or Symptoms of male menopause may include low energy, depression, decreased motivation, and more, which tend to worsen with age. Some men in their late 40s to early 50s experience physical and emotional symptoms like depression, loss of sex drive, and erectile dysfunction. Other common symptoms in men at this age include mood swings, muscle loss, belly fat, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping. These symptoms can affect daily life and happiness, so it’s important to find the cause and seek solutions. However to in other research, the tterm “male menopause” or “andropause” is not accurate. While testosterone levels decrease by about 1% a year from age 30 to 40, it’s unlikely to cause these symptoms. Some men may have late-onset hypogonadism, but hormones are not always the cause of these symptoms. As you age, testosterone levels naturally decrease, but some health conditions can speed up this decline. What Should I Do At This Stage To diagnose male menopause, a blood test can measure testosterone levels. Treatment usually involves lifestyle changes like a healthy diet, exercise, and managing stress. Hormone replacement therapy is an option but has risks. The primary approach to treating male menopause symptoms often involves adopting healthier lifestyle choices. Your doctor may recommend: Maintaining a nutritious diet Engaging in regular physical activity Ensuring adequate sleep Managing stress effectively These lifestyle changes can be beneficial for all men. By embracing these habits, those experiencing male menopause symptoms may experience significant improvements in their overall well-being. Most men can manage symptoms without treatment, but if they cause hardship, consult a doctor for advice.

