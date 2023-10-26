Man arrested for killing 300-level UNIPORT girlfriend for rituals (photos)

The Rivers State Police Command has apprehended a man for killing his girlfriend, Otuene Justina Nkang along Road 15, NTA Road, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, October 25.

The deceased a 300-level Biochemistry female student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, had earlier been reported missing and was found mutilated at the suspect’s residence.

According to a report, the suspect was caught by his estate security personnel when he was trying to dispose of the victim’s body.

However, witnesses raided his apartment after the security team raised the alarm, where they discovered Justina’s dismembered body parts in bloody sacks with her eyes and breasts missing.

Meanwhile, photos of the deceased hacked to death by her boyfriend a 400-level student of Oil and Gas in the same institution, have been shared online.

Late Otuene had only celebrated her birthday on October 14.

Furthermore, an incident of this nature is gradually becoming a norm in our society as a similar incident took place in Lagos on September 1, 2023, which saw the arrest of Samuel Adeniyi who allegedly killed his girlfriend with a sledgehammer which he hit on her head.

The state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja.

The suspect’s justification for killing the yet-to-be-identified girlfriend was because he was bothered that the girlfriend might leave him for another person.

While parading suspects the CP said, “One Samuel Adeniyi got consumed by emotions and smashed the head of his girlfriend, and killed her. He (Adeniyi) said he suspected that the girl may leave him and perhaps for just that reason, he killed her and ran away. We have succeeded in arresting him and recovering the sledgehammer that he used and we will bring him to justice.”