Man bags 6 years jail term for defiling teenager in Benue

The Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi has sentenced a 29-year-old man to six years imprisonment for forcefully having a carnal knowlegde with a 14-year-old girl.

The culprit who raped the victim and deserted her in an uncompleted building in 2020, was handed the sentence by Justice Ijoho on Monday, October 30.

While defending himself in court, he claimed that the victim was his girlfriend and she consented to have sex with her in his house during which she started bleeding and he used his shirt to wipe off the bloodstains.

However, Justice Ijoho held that in Nigeria, a 29-year-old cannot have a 14-year-old minor as his girlfriend.

The Judge described the culprit as a pedophile and also held that where a suspect confessed to having committed a crime, medical tests becomes unnecessary in the case of rape.

Aside from being handed a 6-year jail sentence, the man was also asked to pay a fine of N100,000, the failure of which will lead to him serving an additional 12 months in prison.

The judge maintained that the penalty was to serve as a deterrence to others intending to commit a similar crime.

Furthermore, a similar case occurred on April 7, when a 21-year-old man, Onyeka Ubaka, was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrate’s court sitting at the Ogba Area of Lagos State, for forcefully having sexual intercourse with a teenager in the Ilasamaja part of the state.

Magistrate E. Kubenje made the order after the defendant who is facing one-charge bordering on rape preferred against him by the police was arraigned.

The police prosecutor, DSP K. Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offense in March 2023.

She stated that the family of the victim sought justice for their daughter after the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim in the Ayobo area of Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the offense committed is punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The charge read, “That you Onyeka Ubaka sometime in March 2023 at No. 16 Moshalashi Street, Ilasamaja, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District defiled a teenager by having sexual intercourse with her and thereby committed an offense under section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Magistrate E. Kubenje did not take the plea of the defendant, and the case was adjourned till May 5, for mention.