Maradona’s psychiatrist denies responsibility in footballer’s death

Diego Maradona’s psychiatrist who was treating him when he died last November has denied any responsibility for his demise, which an expert panel has blamed on neglect, Firstpost reports.

Agustina Cosachov “provided evidence that she did not commit a homicide,” her lawyer said after the 36-year-old was questioned at the San Isidro prosecutor’s office outside Buenos Aires.

“There is no suspicion to say that the psychiatric medication (that Cosachov prescribed) and in those doses could have caused a deficiency in the heart,” Vadim Mischanchuk added.

The Argentine football legend who won the 1986 World Cup died of a heart attack at the age of 60, weeks after undergoing brain surgery for a blood clot.

Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz found Maradona dead in bed in a rented house in an exclusive Buenos Aires neighborhood where he was receiving home care.

Cosachov was questioned for more than six hours at the prosecutor’s office and presented a voluminous letter before leaving.

“She was a psychiatric doctor,” Mischanchuk had said as they entered the office. “She had nothing to do with the clinical management of the patient.”

The addiction specialist is one of seven medical professionals under investigation for manslaughter over Maradona’s death in a case that has gripped Argentina.

According to the investigation record, Cosachov and neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, 39, were the key personnel in charge of Maradona’s care.

The phase of questioning suspects will finish on Monday, 28 June, with Luque appearing before prosecutors. He has also repeatedly denied any blame.

In the next phase of the investigation, a judge will decide whether or not to order a trial.

If found guilty at the end of the process, the seven risks between eight and twenty-five years in prison.

Prosecutors opened an investigation after a board of experts looking into the footballer’s death found he had received inadequate care and was abandoned to his fate.

Last week, a lawyer for co-accused nurse Dahiana Madrid, 36, told prosecutors the doctors in charge had killed Diego.

“In the end, there were many warning signs that Maradona was going to die, give or take a day. And none of the doctors did anything to prevent it,” attorney Rodolfo Baque said at the time.

Psychologist Diaz, 29, denied the psychiatric medication Maradona was taking had worsened his heart condition.

Maradona, a former Boca Juniors, Barcelona, and Napoli star had battled cocaine and alcohol addictions for years and was suffering from liver, kidney, and cardiovascular disorders when he died.