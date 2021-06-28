By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun state police on Monday confirmed arrest of suspects involved in the killing of a Muslim worshipper at Kamorudeen Society Central Mosque in Osogbo.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said some suspects have been arrested, adding that the identity of the deceased is still unknown.

A masquerade identified as Esubiyi and it followers were alleged to have attacked worshippers at the mosques at Oluode Aranyin around Amunloko community in the state capital on Sunday while praying for Nigeria.

During the attack, one 70 years old Pa Salawudeen Moshood was shot on the head and several others were injured.

According to the Imam of the mosque, Ustaz Qosim Yunus, the masquerade procession was led by the policemen and during the attack, the security operatives did not try to control the situation.

Opalola said police have arrested some of the suspects while investigation is ongoing to apprehend others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Masquerade/Muslims crisis: Police confirms arrest of suspect appeared first on Vanguard News.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

