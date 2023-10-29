Masterful Crisis Communication By Nigeria Customs

“Success in managing a crisis is all about communication. In times of crisis, people want to know that you care before they care what you know.” – John C. Maxwell Since his appointment as Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the eventual confirmation, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has shown leadership and expertise when it comes to crisis communication, setting an example that persons in high positions should follow. His approach to crisis communication is a blend of empathy, transparency and proactivity. Before examining case studies on Adeniyi’s roles in crisis management, It is necessary to understand the crisis communication concept. In today’s fast-paced world, crises are an unfortunate reality that every organisation may face. Whether natural disasters, product recall, scandal or global pandemic, crisis communication and management are essential to conserving an organization’s reputation. Crisis Communication represents the delicate art of disseminating information during emergencies, underlining its pivotal role in shaping the narrative and perception surrounding an entity. The landscape of crisis communication is dynamic, shaped by a host of theories and models that offer valuable insights and guidance to organisations seeking to navigate the stormy seas of adversity. One of the primary objectives of public relations is to manage and enhance an organisation’s reputation. When a crisis occurs, the response can significantly impact its image. Gaining the trust of the public is another objective as customers, employees and investors closely monitor how an organisation handles a particular situation. The incumbent Nigeria Customs chief prioritises timely dissemination of accurate information to stakeholders, ensuring that everyone is well-informed and reassured. His humane interaction style demonstrates a genuine understanding of the concerns and emotions of those affected, fostering trust and a sense of unity. Moreover, his bold approach involves not only addressing the immediate crisis but also implementing long-term strategies to prevent similar events in future. By embracing openness, the Customs boss has established a solid foundation for effective crisis management and a resilient organisation. The case study involving Adeniyi in the context of enhancing bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and the Benin Republic offers a compelling example of effective crisis communication. It illustrates how the principles of crisis communication can be applied to navigate a complex and potentially contentious situation successfully. Proactive Communication: The study observed proactive communication as Customs announced the Nigeria-Benin collaboration through an official statement before the interactive session. This aligns with the principle of quick response, and by doing so, they established transparency and set the stage for constructive talks. Message Clarity and Consistency: The Comptroller-General, had at different fora, echoed the core objectives of enhancing transborder security and trade regulation. The aim is to leave no room for misunderstanding, siding perfectly with the principle of consistency and up-to-date information. Stakeholder Engagement: The acknowledgement of the importance of building relationships with the Benin Customs and Benin Republic Embassy demonstrates the principle of audience-centred communication. Engaging stakeholders showcases a willingness to fix shared concerns, a concept central to effective crisis communication. Transparency and Accountability: The case study found a strong dedication to curb smuggling and unlawful trade through partnership with relevant government agencies, the regulators, professional bodies, among others. This approach is in tandem with the principle of transparency, another cornerstone of crisis communication. Crisis Team Coordination: The Comptroller-General’s plan to involve the Customs border units and the private sector in negotiations is a pointer to team coordination and determination to achieve positive results. This type of concerted effort underscores the importance of cohesive and well-structured strategies during crises. Acknowledging Mutual Benefits: Both parties involved in the case study emphasised how the collaboration would benefit both nations economically, thus reinforcing the principle of mutual gain. The articulation of these interests, to a large extent, contributes to building trust and consensus. Media Interaction: The customs boss’s engagement with journalists and his effort to explain the merits of the agreement is a prime specimen of managing media during a crisis. Building trust with the fourth realm of the estate and ensuring they understand the nuances of the situation is pivotal in managing public perception. The study revealed that adept implementation of communication strategies contributed to the successful resolution of the Nigeria-Benin trade negotiation crisis. Adeniyi was able to transform what could have been a contentious situation into an opportunity for both nations. This aligns with the objective of communication preserving integrity and reputation. Another study focused on an issue between the Customs and the Association Concerned Freight Forwarders, who protested against import duties. CG Adeniyi addressed the concerns of the agents and stressed the need to boost the export profile. This case study explores the crisis communication strategies employed by NCS. Transparency and Explanation: Adeniyi’s strategy was to be open and provide a clear explanation. He said the customs duty had not changed but the exchange rate, highlighting the need for agents to understand the underlying reasons behind the increase in costs. Such transparency was crucial in ensuring that stakeholders had a better understanding. Revenue Generation: The Customs boss condemned illegal smuggling activities which had taken a toll on government revenue. This was a strategic move to shift the focus from the immediate concerns of the protesting agents to broader national interests. By doing so, NCS sought to gain public support for its actions. The Customs has called for collective efforts to change the narrative. By charging everyone to participate in international trade, Adeniyi portrayed the service as willing to work with stakeholders to improve the overall trade environment in Nigeria. This message is expected to bridge the gap between the customs agents and the NCS. Adeniyi encourages Nigerians to patronise locally-produced goods in line with NCS’s adherence to safeguarding the economy while promoting indigenous industries. The CG equally wants communities to support the fight against smugglers by providing vital information. The success of these strategies would depend on the inclination of stakeholders to work together. Adeniyi’s audience-centred approach to crisis communication serves as a model for other leaders and organisations; it illustrates the power of communication in turning crises into opportunities for growth. In a world where crises are inevitable, embracing the art of crisis communication is not just a skill but a strategic imperative for success and sustainability. Maryam Na’Allah Umar-Baba, a staff writer at Spokesperson’s Digest, writes from the U.K.

