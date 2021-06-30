Matawalle declared new APC leader in Zamfara, state excos dissolved

Mr. Mai Mala Buni, the National caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has announced the dissolution of the Zamfara All Progressives Congress executive council from wards, local government to state level.

This development came on the heels of the formal defection of Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to the APC in Gusau, the state capital.

According to Buni, Matawalle would remain the leader of the party in the state and the party exco stands dissolved, urging all stakeholders to support the governor in delivering good governance.

Speaking at the official defection, former Governor Abdulaziz Yari said he had accepted the APC’s decision and he would be ready to offer all necessary support to Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle to succeed.

“We will support the state governor and I want to remind him to be wary of sycophants so that the cordial relationship being enjoyed will not be truncated,” Daily Trust quoted Yari to have said.

In his address, Matawalle said as the leader of the party, he would make sure that every party faithful is treated with justice and fairness.

The governors of Katsina, Borno, Ogun, Plateau, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Niger, and Kebbi state, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers, Senators, members of House of Representatives, and other APC members were in attendance.

Meanwhile, The Street Journal had earlier reported that the gale of defections from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has created chaos in the party.

It is in this light that the party has threatened to take legal actions against erring members, stating that the defections were uncalled for and a disregard of the PDP constitution.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

