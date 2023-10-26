Mattel Posts Strong Q3 Results, Boosted By ‘Barbie’ Mania

By AFP 26 October 2023 | 2:09 pm American toy maker Mattel revised its annual earnings forecast after its third quarter results beat analysts’ expectations, riding on the success of the “Barbie” blockbuster. American toy maker Mattel revised its annual earnings forecast after its third quarter results beat analysts’ expectations, riding on the success of the “Barbie” blockbuster. “Consumer demand for our product increased in the quarter, and we continued to outpace the industry,” Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a press release. He added: “Our results benefited from the success of the Barbie movie, which became a global cultural phenomenon, and marked a key milestone for Mattel.” In a call with analysts Kreiz said ticket sales, the movie toy line and consumer product partnerships contributed to the company’s performance. The film has grossed more than $1.44 billion worldwide since it was released in theaters in July. The group posted $1.92 billion in sales from July to September, which was higher than the $1.84 billion forecast by FactSet analysts. It posted a net income of $146,3 million, half the figure for the same period last year, due to a one-time charge of $212 million linked to taxes on foreign assets, the company said. However, its adjusted per-share profit of $1.08 beat analysts’ estimate of 86 cents. “Given our year-to-date performance and expectations for a strong holiday season, we are updating our guidance for 2023 to reflect anticipated upside to our margin and bottom-line results,” Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro said in a statement. The company now expects annual adjusted earnings per share between $1.15 and $1.25, compared with $1.10 to $1.20 estimated previously. Operating profit is expected between $925 and $975 million, compared to $900-950 million in previous forecasts. Mattel shares fell 7 percent in extended trade. Guardian Life 1 hour ago American toy maker Mattel revised its annual earnings forecast after its third quarter results beat analysts’ expectations, riding on the success of the “Barbie” blockbuster. 2 hours ago Heineken, one of the world’s largest brewers, recently made a move that’s caught the attention of beer drinkers in the UK. The company decided to increase its beer prices by nearly 10%, and the impact is already being felt. In the three months leading up to the end of September, Heineken reported a 4.2% decrease… 6 hours ago Nigerian actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has successfully completed two surgeries and is recovering well. His adopted daughter revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, October 25, 2023. Mr. Ibu had previously reached out on social media seeking financial assistance for his medical needs. He was diagnosed with a… 6 hours ago Popular Nigerian singer Rema has denied joining the Illuminati, a secret society that is often rumored to be involved in the entertainment industry. In a post on his Instagram Stories, Rema urged his fans to educate each other about his background and heritage. He said that he has been working hard for a long time… 6 hours ago Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with assault and criminal mischief, according to the New York Police Department. The charges come seven months after Majors was arrested for allegedly assaulting Jabbari. Jabbari turned herself in to the NYPD’s 10th precinct in Manhattan. She is accused of scratching Majors on the… Music 2 days ago Up and coming music artiste, Onugha Victor Chike, who is popularly known as SunshineGzuz, has said his music was to a great extent shaped by the sufferings Nigerians faced in their day to day bid to survive and make something out of their life. A talented singer and lyricist, who is steadily moving his way… 21 Oct Talented dancer Dipeolu Damilola Dipson, also known as 1cloutdipson, shared his journey into the world of dance and how top artist Davido gave his career a significant boost. 1cloutdipson, who hails from Ogun State and is an only child, has had a passion for dance since he was very young. A student in the Faculty… 21 Oct When Oresile Joshua began his career as a professional disc jockey, nearly a decade ago, he nursed a particular desire to be distinguished. While he debuted his spin-offs journey with City FM, back in 2015, on the famous Ride With Kshow programme.. 21 Oct Organisers of the AfroFuture Festival, a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture, including music, food, fashion and the arts, as well as the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs, has unveiled the sensational lineup for this year’s edition of the festival scheduled…. 18 Oct In an exciting announcement made by American singer Chris Brown, fans can anticipate a fresh music release. This new single will feature Afrobeats sensations, Davido and Lojay. Chris Brown, the renowned award-winning performer, has officially confirmed the title of this upcoming song, “Sensational,” and its release date. Fans can mark their calendars for Friday, October… Film 7 hours ago Documentarians, directors, producers, and digital creators are invited to showcase their documentary projects at the Global Pitch, an online event organized by Sunny Side of the Doc. This event, scheduled for February 6-7, 2024, focuses on documentary projects that explore the theme “Docs for the Future: Mapping a Sustainable World.” To be considered, projects should… 2 days ago AY Makun’s latest comedy blockbuster, Merry Men 3, has surged to the number one position on the Nigerian box office charts, establishing itself as the most-watched Nollywood movie in the past week. Data sourced from the Cinema Association of Nigeria reveals that Merry Men 3 enjoyed a substantial N18.6 million weekend haul, complemented by an… 3 days ago The new Taylor Swift concert movie held on to the top spot in North American theaters this weekend, but history-based crime epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” had an impressive debut — the best for a Martin Scorsese film since 2010. 4 days ago Fans of Spanish series “Elite” and South Africa’s “Blood & Water” will be treated to an international storyline in the next installment that sees two characters from the popular Netflix shows cross, the creators said. 21 Oct Help is needed urgently for notable Nollywood actor, John Okafor, who is popular known as Mr Ibu. The actor of vast credit is in dire need of financial assistance to enable him treat an undisclosed medical condition, which as the actor said, may lead to the amputation of his legs.

Related