Matthew Perry, Iconic ‘Friends’ Star, Passes Away At 54

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 29 October 2023 | 9:02 am Matthew Perry, known for his role as the witty Chandler Bing in the hit 1990s U.S. The TV series “Friends,” has tragically passed away at the age of 54, after reportedly drowning. Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film “17 Again” in Los Angeles April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo Matthew Perry, known for his role as the witty Chandler Bing in the hit 1990s U.S. The TV series “Friends,” has tragically passed away at the age of 54, after reportedly drowning. The report was confirmed by NBC, the network that aired “Friends” for a decade, through a statement on X, previously known as Twitter. Multiple sources, including the fans, reported Perry was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi, though the official cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Perry’s final Instagram post just days before his passing featured a photo of him sitting by a pool or jacuzzi at night, captioned with “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.” Matthew Perry’s most prominent role was as Chandler in the immensely successful series “Friends,” which aired for a decade from 1994 to 2004. The show catapulted him and his co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, to international stardom. The series revolved around the lives of six close-knit friends sharing apartments and meeting at the “Central Perk,” a fictional cafe in Manhattan. One of the show’s central storylines involved the secret romance between Chandler and Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, leading to their eventual marriage. The entire cast reunited after 17 years for a highly anticipated reunion special that aired on HBO Max in 2021. However, they never individually achieved the same level of fame and commercial success as they did while starring in “Friends.” Following “Friends,” Perry appeared in several television shows that had brief runs, including “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Go On.” He also made guest appearances in popular series like “The West Wing,” “Ally McBeal,” “Scrubs,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” In addition to his TV work, Perry had various roles in films, including “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” “Almost Heroes,” and “Three to Tango.” Born in Massachusetts, Perry grew up in Ottawa, Canada, after his mother, a Canadian journalist and former press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, remarried a Canadian broadcast personality. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who knew Perry from their childhood, paid tribute to his friend and acknowledged the joy Perry brought to people worldwide. Perry, once a top-ranked junior tennis player, eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and improvisational comedy. Matthew Perry’s untimely passing marks the end of an era in television, as fans around the world remember the laughter and joy he brought to their lives.

Related