Mercy Eke Makes Runway Debut At Lagos Fashion Week

By Chinelo Eze 28 October 2023 | 3:22 am Mercy Eke has made her debut on the runway of Lagos Fashion Week on October 27th 2023. Mercy Eke popularly known as Lambo was a runner-up in the just concluded Big Brother Naija All -Stars edition. Mercy waltzed the runway of the Lagos Fashion Week as one of the models showcasing the under-the-sea collection by LFJ. LFJ, under the visionary leadership of creative director Princess Juliet Olanipekun, who is renowned as Lovefromjulez, is celebrated for its skillful fusion of pleats, demonstrating superb craftsmanship. This fashion house seamlessly blends cultural art and haute couture to craft designs that exude distinctive character. Its unconventional approach and creative vision have enabled the creation of exceptional architectural fashion pieces. Stunning fans with her catwalk, fans of Mercy Eke have reacted to her modeling journey. One fan said, "Hot like a heater" another "A model now? Ok, girl 🔥🔥🔥 Mercy Eke is the winner of BBN season 4 and the first female to win the show. She is a brand influencer, businesswoman, media personality, and now a model. 