Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or, Bonmati wins women's award

Football icon Lionel Messi added another Ballon d’Or to his collection as he was crowned the best player in the world for an eighth time.

It’s the first time Messi, widely considered the greatest player of all time, has won the award since leaving Barcelona.

His leading role in Argentina’s World Cup success in Qatar last yearwas the decisive factor in winning the sport’s most prestigious individual prize.

The women’s award went to Aitana Bonmati, the inspirational midfielder behind Spain’s World Cup triumph in Australia and New Zealand this year.

Bonmati has also been a central figure for her club in the past year, winning the Champions League and domestic league title with Barcelona. The Catalans picked up the women’s team of the year prize.

Messi was the driving force behind Argentina’s World Cup success in Qatar.Image: Matthias Koch/IMAGO Messi still going strong at 36 Despite calling time on his European club career following a relatively unsuccessful two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has continued to excel for Argentina, scoring in all five games he’s started for La Albiceleste since the World Cup final in December 2022.

Even at 36 and in the twilight of his legendary career, Messi isn’t ready to retire yet. He joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami earlier this year, scoring a stoppage time winner on his debut, and has stated his aim of representing Argentina at least until the 2024 Copa America.

It is not yet clear whether Messi will still be playing at the next World Cup in 2026, when Argentina defends its world crown in a tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. Messi currently plays in the US, having chosen Major League Soccer over an eye-watering offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, who were prepared to pay him a reported €377 million ($400 million) a season.

Despite his decision to shun the offer from the Saudi Arabian club, as well as his global popularity, Messi has drawn criticism for his close relationship with Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Authority, who signed him up as an ambassador and paid him $25 million for the privilege.

His obligations include tourism campaigns, pro-Saudi social media posts, charity appearances and visits to Saudi Arabia. Many see this as him being a willing partner in Saudi’s “sportswashing” campaign and, for some, has taken the gloss off his image.

Bonmati said before Spain’s World Cup success that she had the will to fight for women’s rights ‘in my blood’Image: Stephanie Lecocq/REUTERS Bonmati’s success significant Bonmati’s success is a significant one, not only as recognition for her influence at the heart of her national team, but as the face of a Spain team who conquered the world despite everything.

“We are a country that lives football, intensely,” Bonmati said, collecting her first Ballon d’Or. “We have a unique talent in Spain.”

Her influence as a playmaker on the field was eclipsed only by her strength off it, part of a Spain team that striked in 2022 over their working environment and conduct of coach Jorge Vilda and the Spanish Football Association, then led by Luis Rubiales.

Spain won the World Cup in spite of a culture described as toxic, with Bonmati emerging as the tournament’s best player, which followed a season of unparalleled domestic success with Barcelona.

She follows in the footseps of her teammate for club and country Alexia Putellas, winner of the award in the previous two years.

Haaland and Bellingham recognized in Paris As Messi and his long-time rival for football’s most prestigious individual accolade, Cristiano Ronaldo, wind down their careers — with Ronaldo’s ending in Saudi Arabia — football’s next generation of male superstars are lining up behind.

Among them are former Borussia Dortmund stars Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Haaland, who scored 52 goals in all competitions last season, spearheading Manchester City’s Champions League and Premier League titles, won the Gerd Müller Award for best striker.

Bellingham, the 20-year-old Englishman who has lit up La Liga since joining Real Madrid, was awarded the Kopa Trophy, given to the top rising talent in the game. Bellingham has scored or assisted 10 goals in his first 10 La Liga games, becoming the first player under 21 to achieve the feat since Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

