Methodist Church Marks 70th Anniversary

By Guardian Editor 30 October 2023 | 5:27 am Methodists Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Blessing, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos is set to celebrate its 70th year of its existence as a church. This was announced by the 70th anniversary team of the church in a statement made available to The Guardian. The statement reads: "To celebrate the glory of God on its Church and… Methodist-Church. Photo: FBC News Methodists Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Blessing, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos is set to celebrate its 70th year of its existence as a church. This was announced by the 70th anniversary team of the church in a statement made available to The Guardian. The statement reads: "To celebrate the glory of God on its Church and the members as a whole, a one- week line up full of various exciting and spiritually filled activities have been put in place, starting from Saturday October 28 to Sunday November 5, 2023." According to the statement, the celebration will feature an awareness rally within the vicinity of the church. The rally will usher in a three-day revival at the Cathedral. "This will be followed by visitations to select less privileged homes and some elderly members as part of the church's Corporate Social Responsibilities. In the same vein of giving back to its immediate environment, free medical outreach will be extended to everyone that comes around on Friday November 3 at the cathedral, while an anniversary lecture will come up same day with a theme, "Methodism Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow' to be delivered by Sir Gbolahan Obayomi, the statement added." Other items lined up include Remembrance and Awards Service, and, according to the chief host of the celebration, the Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ezekiel Akande, the cathedral has achieved spiritual growth and expansion.

