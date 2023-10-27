Miami’s Messi Named Finalist For MLS Newcomer Of The Year

By AFP 27 October 2023 | 7:10 am Lionel Messi was among three finalists named on Thursday for Major League Soccer’s Newcomer of the Year award, despite the Argentine star playing only six league matches for Inter Miami. CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on during the second half of his match against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Matt Kelley/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Matt Kelley / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) Lionel Messi was among three finalists named on Thursday for Major League Soccer’s Newcomer of the Year award, despite the Argentine star playing only six league matches for Inter Miami. The 36-year-old striker, who inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, powered Miami to the Leagues Cup title in a tournament with MLS and Mexican league sides in August. Messi only played his first MLS match for Miami on August 26 as a second-half substitute and scored a goal in Inter’s 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls to snap an 11-match winless streak. But nagged by a late-season leg injury, Messi was unable to lift Miami from the league cellar into the MLS playoffs. Since signing with Inter Miami in July, Messi has been a moneyspinner for MLS from jersey sales and his role in boosting sales of MLS season pass viewing subscriptions as well as ticket sales wherever Miami played. Messi’s rivals for the newcomer award, defined as anyone with pro experience who made an MLS debut this year, are Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis of Atlanta United and German midfielder Eduard Lowen of St. Louis City. Messi had also been among the players nominated for the MLS Most Valuable Player award but was not among the three finalists in that category. That trio included MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, a French-born Gabon international for Los Angeles FC, Argentine midfielder Luciano Acosta of regular-season wins leader FC Cincinnati and another Argentine standout, Atlanta’s Thiago Almada. Sport 16 mins ago Manchester City will test the strength of Manchester United’s recent revival at Old Trafford this weekend, while red-hot leaders Tottenham are seeking their eighth win in 10 games. 55 mins ago Lionel Messi was among three finalists named on Thursday for Major League Soccer’s Newcomer of the Year award, despite the Argentine star playing only six league matches for Inter Miami. 4 hours ago Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly lurking around to see how Victor Osimhen’s current contract discussion goes. There are speculations that Osimhen may not be disposed to staying with Napoli after this season following the recent poor turn of his relationship with the Italian champions. There is still a large gap between offer and request as… 4 hours ago The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has brought forward by a day the 2026 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and Crocodiles of Lesotho. NFF yesterday said that the CAF Group C World Cup qualifying game, originally fixed for November 17, 2023, will now hold on November 16 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in… 4 hours ago Over 2000 athletes have gathered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for the second leg of the MTN CHAMPS holding at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. The two-day competition started yesterday and will end tomorrow with the athletes competing across three age categories. At the media briefing heralding the competition on Wednesday to unveil the programme for… 4 hours ago Super Eagles former captain and goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, has blamed the country’s current goalkeeping problems on the inability of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other stakeholders in the nation’s football to create a succession system for national team shot-stoppers. Reminiscing on his days in the national team, Rufai said that it was unusual for… 4 hours ago Edo Queens continued their impressive unbeaten run in the third Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT), securing a 2-1 victory over Ogun State-based Remo Stars Ladies at the UNIBEN Sports Complex, Benin City. Remo Stars Ladies kicked off the game in a formidable manner, as Arubo Oluwaseyi netted an early goal in the 15th minute,… 1 day ago Manchester United on Thursday reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4 million ($784 million) for the year ending June 30. 1 day ago A new date has been fixed for Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup match day one Group C qualifier against Lesotho. In a post on the Super Eagles X handle on Wednesday, 25 October, the game against Lesotho was initially fixed for Friday, 17 November 2023. On the same X handle, it was announced… 1 day ago Swiss prosecutors announced Thursday they have dropped their three-year criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino over suspected collusion with officials concerning the corruption scandal that engulfed world football’s governing body.

Related