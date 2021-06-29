Mild drama in House of Reps as two PDP lawmakers defect to APC

There was a mild drama during Tuesday’s plenary at the House of Representatives when two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The defection of the two lawmakers from Cross Rivers State, Lego Idagbo and Michael Etiaba, was announced during the plenary on Tuesday by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

This development prompted the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Toby Okechukwu, and another to protest, saying that their defection was against the law.

According to Daily Trust, Okechukwu noted that the House had added to the series of breaches of the law by accepting their defection.

However, the House Speaker argued that the PDP members were not in the position to determine the circumstances of their defection, noting that only the Court could do that.

There Street Journal had earlier reported that defections are currently looming in the PDP camp, a development that has prompted the party executives to threaten to take legal actions against erring members.

This gale of defection in the PDP led some youths in the party to call for the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to step aside.

While it will be recalled that the Governor of Cross Rivers State, Ben Ayade, had also defected from the PDP to the APC, many of his aides and political office holders in the state as well as elected representatives have followed suit.

On Tuesday morning, the Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Hassan Muhammed Nasiha announced his resignation from the PDP.

His resignation letter read on the floor of the Red Chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the resumption of plenary.

While he did not disclose the party he is joining, he is among the lawmakers from Zamfara State expected to follow the state governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle to the APC.

