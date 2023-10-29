Minister, Airforce Boss In Turkey To Fastrack Delivery Of Attack Helicopters

By Odita Sunday, Abuja 29 October 2023 | 9:30 am The Minister of Defence (MOD), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar are currently in Turkiye to facilitate the speedy delivery of the T-129 ATAK helicopters acquired for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Federal Government. The Minister of Defence (MOD), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar are currently in Turkiye to facilitate the speedy delivery of the T-129 ATAK helicopters acquired for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Federal Government. Air Force headquarters hinted that, as part of programmes lined up for the visit, the MOD held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Lieutenant General Yasar Guler (Rtd), on critical bilateral and defence cooperation issues. According to Air Force spokesmen, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, “General Guler promised the HMOD of every support required from the Turkish military and defence companies to further strengthen and accelerate the defeat of terrorism and other criminal challenges facing Nigeria. “The Minister and the CAS also visited some selected Turkish companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries, MKE, Aselsan and Roketsan. These companies are among highly rated global defence companies renowned for the production of quality defence and military equipment. While at these companies, the HMOD called for improved synergy between the companies and Nigeria through the transfer of defence technology to Nigeria. “Recall that the Federal Government procured 6 T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkish Aerospace Industry, out of which 2 are to be delivered to the NAF in the coming weeks. The remaining helicopters are expected before the end of the second quarter of 2024.” 27 mins ago The Minister of Defence (MOD), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar are currently in Turkiye to facilitate the speedy delivery of the T-129 ATAK helicopters acquired for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Federal Government. 5 hours ago Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison- Madueke, will be hauled before a Southwark Crown Court judge on Monday to answer bribery charges and allegations of corruption from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA). 5 hours ago A senior lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has raised concerns about the lopsided composition of justices of the Supreme Court. 5 hours ago The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, yesterday upheld the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of the state. 5 hours ago A civil society group, Congress for Rights Of Yoruba Nationalities (CROYN), has called on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, to demonstrate exceptional maturity, courage and patriotism by congratulating President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the poll, which the Supreme Court has now validated. 5 hours ago Former Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) and Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has said that infrastructural development in rural areas would aid the fight against terrorism in the North East region. 6 hours ago A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant for the governorship election in Edo State, Gideon Ikhine, an engineer, yesterday, vowed to take power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governance in the state after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki. 6 hours ago The second edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) rounded off on a boisterous note as Fidelity Bank Plc hosted a broad range of businesses, regulators, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests to a two-day trade expo in Houston, Texas, United States of America. 6 hours ago The people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, yesterday, trooped out en masse, to declare support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo. 6 hours ago Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have kicked against plans to halt implementation of the recently-approved Competency Based Accelerated Career Progression Plan (CBACPP) by the organisation.

