MohBad: House of Rep summons Naira Marley over late singer’s royalties

Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been summoned by the House of Representatives regarding the royalties of the late artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, who was under the label.

The invitation was extended to Naira Marley by the House Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance.

In their effort to safeguard Mohbad’s musical rights, lawmakers also extended an invitation to Mohbad’s manager, Jiggy Adeoye, for an appearance on October 31.

The official summons letter to Naira Marley and Mohbad’s legal team states, “The House Committees on Justice, Youth, and Legislative Compliance invite you and MOHBAD’s legal team for an interactive meeting to address the House’s resolution on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, concerning Mohbad’s royalties.

“The session aims to explore your engagement with relevant copyright organizations, guiding the committee in potential legislative actions. Your presence is requested for an interactive session with the Chairman, Committee on Justice, Youth, and Legislative Compliance.”

Mohbad, a former 27-year-old artist signed to Marlian Records, passed away under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

In response, the Lagos State Government initiated a coroner’s inquest to investigate the singer’s death.

The House resolution emerged following a motion by Babajimi Benson, the lawmaker representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of the state.

The Street Journal had reported that the House of Representative promised to ensure that Mohbad receives proper compensation and royalties from his music. Olumide Osoba, the Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, made this commitment during an interactive session on the rights and royalties related to Mohbad’s music. Osoba had emphasised the significance of securing compensation and royalties, acknowledging that these payments are essential sources of income for musicians. He said that such will enable artists to sustain their careers, create new music, and build a future within the industry. He however, said that the current system often falls short in adequately protecting and providing for young musicians concerning their royalty rights. He said many emerging artists face challenges when negotiating fair royalty agreements, particularly when dealing with major record labels, which often wield significant power and can impose unfavorable terms, resulting in artists receiving only a fraction of the royalties they deserve.