MohBad: Late singer’s wife, Omowunmi agrees to a DNA rest

Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has agreed to undergo a Deoxyribonucleic acid test, DNA to determine the paternity of her son, Liam.

This was disclosed on Tuesday via an Instagram post made by Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Her decision came amid growing speculations that the son whom she shared with her husband before his demise might not be biologically related to him.

Recall that the late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, who demanded a DNA test for Liam says a paternity test is non-negotiable to determine his grandson’s (Liam’s) true lineage.

Sharing a screenshot of Omowunmi’s message, Ojo wrote, “To everyone who wants to hear from Mohbad’s wife, this is her response.”

In the message, Omowunmi noted that she has decided to remain silent until the upcoming coroner inquest on November 7th.

She added that her decision to withhold her comments and experiences from the public is motivated by her unwavering commitment to seeking justice for her late husband.

Omowunmi’s message read, “Hello ma, I’ve decided not to speak on anything until 7th of November which is the coroner inquest because i do not want any side distraction, all I want is Justice for my husband which I believe the Nigerian government are working on. After everything’ll either grant an interview or tell my own story before the whole world,and also DNA is definitely a most!!!”

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, under controversial circumstances.

The late singer’s dad had said he resents Omowunmi, his late son’s wife.

The man said the reason he dislikes Mohbad’s wife was based on his belief that she cast a spell on the son, which did not let him (MohBad) take care of him (Joseph Aloba).

Mohbad’s father revealed that his son preferred to lavish money on his in-laws than on him, due to alleged magical powers Omowunmi used on him.