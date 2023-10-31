Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry initiate fundamental rights suit challenging their extended detention

The lawsuit presented by their lawyer Olalekan Ojo (SAN), was filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Within this legal action, both Naira Marley and Sam Larry are actively seeking restitution, with each demanding N20 million in damages.

Their legal pursuit targets the Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, whom they hold responsible for what they deem as their continued detention and police for custody.

This legal maneuver underscores their commitment to addressing the circumstances surrounding their case and seeking justice through the legal system.

On October 4th, a Yaba Magistrate directed the 21-day remand of Naira Marley and Sam Larry in police custody concerning the passing of 27-year-old Mohbad on September 12.

In their legal pursuit, Naira Marley and Sam Larry contend that the magistrate’s order was explicitly for a 21-day duration, and this stipulated period has now concluded. Their plea to the court is clear: they seek an order of the court releasing the applicants forthwith.

Affidavits accompanying their suits include statements from deponents, shedding light on the grounds of their argument.

“Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023 when they were arrested by the police on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of Mohbad.

“On the 4th day of October 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates’ Court, held at Yaba to remand them for 30 days. Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police application to remand them for only 21 days in the custody of the police.

“The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun has since lapsed on October 26, 2023, and the order has not been renewed.”