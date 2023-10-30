MohBad: Why I hate my late son’s wife, Omowunmi – Joseph Aloba

Joseph Aloba, father to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has said he resents Omowunmi, his late son’s wife.

The man said the reason he dislikes Mohbad’s wife was based on his belief that she cast a spell on the son, which did not let him (MohBad) take care of him (Joseph Aloba).

Mohbad’s father revealed this at a Lagos State coroner court and explained extensively in an audio tape that has gone viral that his son preferred to lavish money on his in-laws than on him, due to alleged magical powers Omowunmi used on him.

He also alleged that the lady was having extramarital affairs with other men in Marlian’s house when his son was alive.

“I’m a carpenter and people use to give me a job to build houses for them. But, my son didn’t see me that way. He preferred to give money to his in-laws,” he said.

Speaking about how she allegedly slept with other men, he said, “So all that happened was beyond natural, that is the reason why I hate her.

“And I made mention of something three days ago in the court, that whenever this girl wanted to go and fuck around, she would add something into indomie noodles to cook for my son to sleep off. And from there, she would enter another man’s room to f*ck in that Marlian House.”

He revealed he got to know this when the girlfriend of the man he was sleeping with caught her and told Mohbad, and he told him before his demise.

“It was later that the girlfriend of that person she was seeing met her there. That was the person that revealed the secret to MohBad, and Mohbad told me,” he added.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, and his death has since then sparked controversies.

His former boss and popular musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marly has been in custody over the matter alongside others fingered in his death.