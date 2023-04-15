Monimichelle Boss Offers To Fix Abuja, Lagos National Stadiums In Eight Months

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has offered to fix both the Abuja and Lagos national stadiums in 8 months if given the opportunity. Egbe said to do this, his company would not need a humongous amount of money as currently being brandished in official and unofficial quarters. The Bayelsa state born stadium construction expert said it is regrettable that the country is not tapping the full potentials of the technical expertise of his company which has its corporate headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. “When it comes to this stadium construction business, I can tell you we are one of the best not just in Nigeria but Africa. I can beat my chest to say that and the jobs we have done across the country attests to that. In Monimichelle we don’t cut corners. We are very professional in our approach to our jobs,” he said. “This is why I am close to tears when I see the state of our national stadiums in Abuja and Lagos. Truth be told, we can actually fix the playing turf, tartan tracks, seats, scoreboards, Public address system and all the Auxiliary works that gives a stadium the pass mark from FIFA and CAF for high profile games of both stadiums in eight months. “And we are capable of doing this with something far far more less than the figures I see being bandied around. The job we did at the Onikan waterfront (MJA Arena) is there for everybody to see,” Egbe said. He noted that the end users, players and coaches from different parts of Africa including the FIFA President and CAF President, have given Monimichelle kudos after attending the opening ceremony of the FIFA/CAF Dr Aisha Buhari International invitational tournament for six of the best African female teams teams at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium. Enyimba international stadium hybrid synthetic pitch is another Monimichelle signature pitch that is being celebrated in Africa, constructed by Monimichelle. It would be noted that the Abuja national stadium turf has been dubbed as a disaster by CAF even after being refurbished by the sports ministry courtesy of a deal brokered with Dangote. The Lagos national stadium on its part has not been able to host any game several months after it was adopted by Baba Ijebu.

