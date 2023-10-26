More Goodies Underway For Kano People, Says Yusuf

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reaffirmed the determination of his administration to continue to execute projects and programmes that will improve the lives of the teaming populace of the state. Speaking while reviewing the activities of his office in the last 3 weeks at the commencement of the 7th State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, the governor said that a lot of goodies are underway. He revealed that within the period under review, the government has successfully launched the distribution of palliatives comprising of Rice and Maize across 484 wards in the state. He further revealed that the government has also flagged off the distribution of Teaching/ Learning materials, Uniforms and School bags/Sandals, in addition to the flagging up for the airlifting of the 1st batch of students sponsored by the government for foreign scholarship at MAKIA. “The second Batch for the airlift of the students going to India would continue on Friday while those going to Uganda would be airlifted on Sunday” the governor disclosed. According to him, the government has successfully launched the marriage of 1800 couples titled (Auren Gata) with donation of complete set of room furniture, food stuff, financial support and other items to each of the couples with a view to supporting them. A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the government expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support and prayers. He commended working journalists in Kano for their support to the state government, hoping that the tempo would be sustained.

