More Than 70 Missing In North Nigeria River Boat Accident

Rescuers in Nigeria were searching for more than 70 people who went missing over the weekend after a boat loaded with local traders sank in a river in the country’s northeast, emergency officials said on Monday. River transport is common in Nigeria, but boat accidents happen often on poorly regulated waterways due to overcrowding and lack of maintenance, particularly in the rainy season when river and lakes overflow with flood waters. A motorised boat ferrying more than 100 people, including traders and children, capsized in Taraba State on Saturday on its way to a market in Mayo Ranewa village on the other side of the river from Karim Lamido district. “Seventy-three persons are still missing in the boat mishap with 17 bodies so far recovered from the river,” Ladan Ayuba, a regional head for Nigeria’s emergency management agency (NEMA) told AFP. “Fourteen of the passengers were rescued. There were 104 people onboard,” he said. Bryson Ben, a spokesman for Taraba state emergency agency (SEMA), said one more body was recovered late Monday, raising the death toll to 18. “Searching and rescue teams are still at work looking for more bodies in the river,” Ben said. He said there was no passenger manifest and it was difficult to accurately determine whether there were 100 passengers in the boat. Early this month, 40 people went missing and were presumed dead after a boat carrying 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria’s northwest Kebbi state, according to local officials.

